News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Wholesale banking

NAB implements cash management tech from Trovata

NAB implements cash management tech from Trovata

National Australia Bank is using technology from portfolio company Trovata to launch a new AI-enabled cash management, analytics and forecasting platform, NAB Liquidity+.

Troata is a US startup that specialises in automating cash reporting and forecasting through wholesale, multi-bank API data aggregation.

NAB executive for transaction banking, Jonathan Adams, says Liquidity+ will empower corporate customers to bring together their critical banking data, providing real-time visibility of their cash positions to support working capital initiatives.

“Many of our corporate clients’ treasury and finance teams were grappling with large volumes of fragmented data to manually reconcile and compile cash flow analysis in spreadsheets, and we were determined to deliver a better solution,” he says “We recognise most large corporates have more than one banking partner and we didn’t want this to be a limitation, which is why we’ve partnered Trovata, a global leader in bank APIs and enterprise cash management.”

NAB joined a $27 million funding round in Trovata in June, which also included participation from existing backers JP Morgan Chase Strategic Investments, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures.

The API-based approach to aggregating bank balances and transactions in real-time is proving a draw for corporates with multiple bank relationships. The product has so far been installed by JPMorgan Asset Management, Wells Fargo, and Capital One. In September the company also struck a global distribution deal with Banco Santander.

Trovata Founder and CEO Brett Turner says today’s finance and treasury teams are expected to do more than ever, all while navigating smaller budgets and fewer resources.

“There is a strong need for automation so that they can spend less time in spreadsheets and more time as strategic advisors for their businesses. Smart banks - like NAB - know this and are innovating to make their customer’s lives easier."

Wholesale banking

