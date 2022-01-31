Capital One partners Trovata to automate cash management for corporate clients

Trovata, a US startup specialising in automating cash workflows through multi-bank API data aggregation, has scored a distribution agreement with Capital One.

Under the deal, Capital One will market and refer Trovata’s cash management platform to new and existing commercial and corporate banking clients.



With Trovata’s platform, Capital One is promising a cash management experience for its commercial clients with better visibility and insights into multi-bank account balances and historical cash flows, along with powerful projections that help automate cash forecasting.



Phil Beck, head, treasury management, Capital One, says: “Trovata is helping us take a major leap forward in providing data-driven workflow automation to support our clients’ digital transformation journeys.”



Capital One Ventures is an investor in Trovata, alongside other big financial services firms such as Wells Fargo and JPMorgan.

