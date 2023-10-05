Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

eQ Bank Wealthsimple

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Canadian fintechs launch open banking public campaign

Canadian fintechs launch open banking public campaign

Some of Canada's largest fintechs have launched a campaign to rally public support for government action on open banking and payments modernisation.

Industry group Fintechs Canada along with the likes of Wealthsimple, EQ Bank, and Wise are backing the Choose More campaign to educate Canadian people and businesses about the benefits of open banking and real-time payments.

"Canadians deserve banking that lets you keep more of your money in your pocket. It's time to demand that the government upgrade Canada's financial system," says the Choose More website.

Following a three year investigation into whether the country should follow the UK in making it easier for people to let third party financial services providers access their banking data, the government has been inching towards the creation of an open banking framework.

However, many in the industry have been frustrated with the sluggish progress while consumers have so far seemed largely oblivious.

In June Deloitte survey found that only 18% of those quizzed were familiar with the concept of open banking, although the percentage among 18- to 34-year-olds rises to 35%. Just 35% of Canadians said they comfortable sharing their data online, rising to 45% once the framework is implemented.

The Choose More campaign is hoping to change this by highlighting how open banking can save Canadians save money by cutting fees through greater choice.

The campaign is also targeting the Canadian payments system. In June, Payments Canada said it will conduct a second review of its proposed Real-Time Rail (RTR) payments system, pushing the delivery deadline for the troubled project further into the future.

Says the campaign website: "Payments modernisation provides faster and lower cost options for sending and receiving money, and Canada is falling behind the rest of the world."

Related Companies

eQ Bank Wealthsimple

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Build, Buy or Bust – The hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple soft launches UK open banking integration for iPhone Wallet

  2. Lloyds Bank rolls out proof of identity app

  3. Curve connects with PayPal

  4. FCA probes Revolut over red-flag accounts - FT

  5. US judge orders Apple to face Apple Pay antitrust suit

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale