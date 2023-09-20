FreedomPay announces partnership with Worldpay

FreedomPay has announced its partnership with Worldpay from FIS to provide integrated payments and omnichannel technology for retail, hospitality and other enterprises.

This collaboration follows a strategic expansion of partnerships. In June 2023, FreedomPay announced additional partnerships with Visa, to integrate Visa’s network tokenization capabilities within FreedomPay’s global identity and tokenization framework, and with Toast, making FreedomPay their preferred payments gateway partner for select enterprise brands.



FreedomPay’s platform has a worldwide network that merges security, identity, payments, loyalty and advertising with proprietary data-driven solutions. The collaboration with Worldpay expands their relationship through a phased rollout to eventually cover 33 new markets across EMEA, North America and APAC.



Chris Kronenthal, president at FreedomPay, said: “Together, Worldpay and FreedomPay are transforming payments across the globe, bringing more functionality and innovation to enterprise businesses and their customers. By connecting FreedomPay and Worldpay’s technologies, merchants can expect a seamless and uniform experience.”