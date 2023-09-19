Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swift Euroclear Greenomy

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Greenomy joins Swift partner programme

Greenomy joins Swift partner programme

ESG reporting software provider, Greenomy, has announced its collaboration with Swift to provide ESG data and reporting capabilities to the Swift community.

Greenomy's SaaS platform is a comprehensive solution that helps corporations collect, manage and report on ESG in accordance with the latest European mandatory frameworks, as well as international frameworks. As a participant in the Swift Partner Programme, this data hub will now be made accessible to all of the 11,500 financial institutions and financial market infrastructures connected to the Swift network via the Swift API Gateway.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey towards helping corporates worldwide to effortlessly measure, report, and disclose ESG information to the Swift Community. Greenomy’s platform will reduce the ESG data collection and reporting burden for its users, allowing them to redirect their efforts towards implementing impactful sustainable finance initiatives with their corporate customers.

Alexander Stevens, CEO of Greenomy, commented: "We look forward to working with the Swift Community of twelve thousand financial institutions in enabling them to leverage the Greenomy platform not only to source ESG data for regulatory compliance, but also to pave the way for a more sustainable financial ecosystem, as capital will be more efficiently allocated to the sustainability transition projects of their customers.”

In January 2022, Euroclear invested in the sustainable finance platform for an undisclosed sum, bringing the fintech’s reporting services into its network. Greenomy has since also signed a strategic partnership with Cerved, to deliver a new service on the Italian market designed to help Italian businesses comply with new EU Sustainable Finance regulations (EU Taxonomy, CSRD, and SFDR).

During Sibos 2022, Greenomy’s CEO Alexander Stevens pitched on the SWIFT Innotribe stage, taking first place in the category of sustainability. At the time he stated: “It is a great honour to get the validation of our sustainability mission by major market infrastructures. We look forward to collaborating with SWIFT and its community.”

Related Companies

Swift Euroclear Greenomy

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Trending

Related News
Sibos 2022: Spotlight on Greenomy, Swift Innotribe's sustainability winner
/sustainable

Sibos 2022: Spotlight on Greenomy, Swift Innotribe's sustainability winner

Euroclear invests in sustainable finance platform Greenomy
/sustainable

Euroclear invests in sustainable finance platform Greenomy

Trending

  1. Visa launches global cross-border money movement package

  2. Sibos 2023: Swift announces Wise partnership

  3. Swift begins beta tests of CBDC connector

  4. SBI extends Ripple XRP to new remittance corridors

  5. Revolut launches Swift challenger RevTag

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023