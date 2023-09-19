Greenomy joins Swift partner programme

ESG reporting software provider, Greenomy, has announced its collaboration with Swift to provide ESG data and reporting capabilities to the Swift community.

Greenomy's SaaS platform is a comprehensive solution that helps corporations collect, manage and report on ESG in accordance with the latest European mandatory frameworks, as well as international frameworks. As a participant in the Swift Partner Programme, this data hub will now be made accessible to all of the 11,500 financial institutions and financial market infrastructures connected to the Swift network via the Swift API Gateway.



This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey towards helping corporates worldwide to effortlessly measure, report, and disclose ESG information to the Swift Community. Greenomy’s platform will reduce the ESG data collection and reporting burden for its users, allowing them to redirect their efforts towards implementing impactful sustainable finance initiatives with their corporate customers.



Alexander Stevens, CEO of Greenomy, commented: "We look forward to working with the Swift Community of twelve thousand financial institutions in enabling them to leverage the Greenomy platform not only to source ESG data for regulatory compliance, but also to pave the way for a more sustainable financial ecosystem, as capital will be more efficiently allocated to the sustainability transition projects of their customers.”



In January 2022, Euroclear invested in the sustainable finance platform for an undisclosed sum, bringing the fintech’s reporting services into its network. Greenomy has since also signed a strategic partnership with Cerved, to deliver a new service on the Italian market designed to help Italian businesses comply with new EU Sustainable Finance regulations (EU Taxonomy, CSRD, and SFDR).



During Sibos 2022, Greenomy’s CEO Alexander Stevens pitched on the SWIFT Innotribe stage, taking first place in the category of sustainability. At the time he stated: “It is a great honour to get the validation of our sustainability mission by major market infrastructures. We look forward to collaborating with SWIFT and its community.”