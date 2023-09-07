Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CBA to buy invoice lending fintech Waddle

CBA to buy invoice lending fintech Waddle

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has entered an agreement to acquire cloud-based invoice lending platform Waddle.

CBA has an existing partnership with Waddle through its Stream Working Capital product, which allows business customers to unlock cash tied up in unpaid invoices with a digital cash flow solution connected to business accounting software like Xero, MYOB and QuickBooks.

CBA group executive business banking, Mike Vacy-Lyle, says: “Through acquiring the Waddle platform, we can continue to provide the best integrated digital working capital solution in the market and support more of our customers with faster funding assessments and approvals," he says. "This is a positive step in helping more Australian businesses to maximise cash flow and drive business growth.”

The deal is being structured by the bank's venture-scaling arm, x15ventures.

Toby Norton-Smith, managing director, x15ventures, comments: “We set up x15ventures so that digital native businesses can operate how they’re used to - both culturally and technically - while also getting access to the assets and reach of one of Australia’s leading banks.

“This will bring together a phenomenal product and distribution arm in Stream Working Capital, with the secure technology and operating environment of x15ventures, giving Waddle the flexibility and freedom to continue innovating at pace.”

Finacial terms were not discclosed.

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Trending

Related News
CommBank venture scaler x15 seeks founders shaping the future of payments
/startups

CommBank venture scaler x15 seeks founders shaping the future of payments

CBA buys stake in A2A payments platform Paypa Plane; x15 ventures invests in OwnHome
/payments

CBA buys stake in A2A payments platform Paypa Plane; x15 ventures invests in OwnHome

CommBank's x15ventures launches AI-based shopping platform for Gen Z

16 Nov 2021

CBA's x15 rolls out 'venture-in-a-box' platform

21 May 2021

CommBank's x15ventures takes minority stake in bill pay startup Payable

12 Apr 2021

Xero moves into business lending with acquisition of Waddle

25 Aug 2020

Commonwealth Bank of Australia sets up venture building unit

03 Feb 2020

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is more than just an investment

  2. NatWest taps low code tech for payments modernisation programme

  3. Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new &#39;status call&#39; feature

  4. Crypto industry reacts as FATF Travel Rule comes into effect

  5. ECB paints PayPal&#39;s stablecoin as new bogeyman in CBDC race

Research
See all reports »
Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS