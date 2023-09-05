Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
NatWest taps low code tech for payments modernisation programme

NatWest taps low code tech for payments modernisation programme

NatWest has selected Icon Payments Framework to steer the bank's payments modernisation strategy in alignment with ISO 20022 payment data message standards and the development of the UK's New Payments Architecture project.

Under the partnership, NatWest will implement a Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) processing engine along with ready-made scheme packs including the recently mandated SEPA Instant capability, in addition to existing Credit Transfer and Direct Debit capabilities.

The IPF framework uses low code technology deployable by both business payment experts and software engineering teams to quickly extend and create customised integrations into existing bank systems.

The bank says the modernisation will enhance the end-to-end experience for customers as they seek greater flexibility in their initiation of payment flows.

Ian Povey, CIO Payments Technology, NatWest comments: “The low code aspect of the framework (Icon’s IPF) empowers and enables organisations to control its delivery and feature richness while the simple extensibility of the capability allows software engineers to focus on high value integrations and innovation.”

