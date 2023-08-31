UK Finance launches ISO 20022 ideathon

UK Finance and NatWest are calling for participants to take part in an "ideathon" exploring business applications for ISO 20022.

Entrants will be asked to submit a five-minute video explaining their team’s proposal with a supporting deck of five to 10 slides.



Proposals must:

Describe the additional data to be shared between sending and receiving UK Payment Service Providers

Demonstrate the implication or business benefit of the additional data to the customers

Estimate the benefit of the implementation using an appropriate industry metric

Teams can be made up of up to eight people, who all work in the same organisation. Applications must be in by 13 October, with finalist invited to a live event on 31 October.