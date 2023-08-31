Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Open Banking Implementation Entity

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK sees record month for open banking payments

UK sees record month for open banking payments

Brits made 11.4 million open banking payments in July, a nine percent rise on the previous month.

Year-to-date data for 2023 against 2022 shows that total payments have doubled. In July, the number of active payment users surged to 4.2 million, a 10.5% rise from June and up 68.2% on July 2022.

Among the key drivers of growth are single domestic payments, which recorded 10.5 million transactions in July, an eight per cent increase from June.

This was propelled by government payments solutions and the onboarding of several financial institutions and investment platforms. These institutions have introduced 'pay by bank' options, allowing users to fund a variety of savings and investment products.

The top three use cases for open banking transactions, ranked in order of volumes, are:

  • Account top-ups
  • Credit card bill payments
  • E-commerce

Variable recurring payments also saw substantial growth, with 872,000 transactions in July, a 28.7% increase on the previous month.

Marion King, chair and trustee, Open Banking Limited, says: “The strong and sustained growth in open banking payments underscores the rapid pace at which open banking is reshaping the financial and payments landscape.

It reinforces the pivotal role open banking plays in driving financial inclusion, innovation, and consumer empowerment."

Related Companies

Open Banking Implementation Entity

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023[New Report] The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. Mastercard to end Binance crypto-to-fiat card partnership

  2. Citi introduces &#39;relationship tiers&#39; for retail customers

  3. Trustly acquires SlimPay

  4. Global CBDC adoption is on the horizon – Giesecke + Devrient

  5. Goldman sells mass market wealth management business

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023