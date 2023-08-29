Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Trustly acquires SlimPay

Trustly acquires SlimPay

Swedish open banking and payments firm Trustly has acquired A2A-based recurrring payments platform SlimPay.

The combination will add to Trustly’s existing Direct Debit capability in the UK - through last year's acquisition of open banking vendor Ecospend - and Sweden, and provide a pan-European recurring payments service for merchants and consumers across the continent, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

In 2022, Direct Debits totaling over €10 trillion were collected across Europe, with 80% of these transactions occurring in markets where Trustly and SlimPay have combined operations.

Trustly currently offers payments for over 8,300 merchants in 30+ markets, connecting them to 650+ million consumers through 12,000 banks, while SlimPay services 2,000 merchants in 20+ countries across several industries, such as utilities, insurance, transportation, media, fitness, and dfinancial services,

The acquisition of SlimPay comes shortly after the launch of Trustly Azura, a new technology and data engine that offers consumers and merchant personalised data services.

Johan Tjärnberg, group CEO of Trustly, comments: "SlimPay’s Sepa solution for modern Direct Debit in combination with the optimised experience of Trustly Azura will together be able to revolutionise the recurring payment experience and create a new industry standard. The addition of SlimPay is fully in-line with Trustly’s strategy to offer a unique 360 degrees embedded experience across all types of digital payments.“

Financial terms were not disclosed.

