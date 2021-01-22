Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Trustly

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sweden&#39;s Trustly sets course for potential €9 billion IPO

Sweden's Trustly sets course for potential €9 billion IPO

Swedish payments firm Trustly is reportedly plotting a second quarter IPO that could value the company at €9 billion.

Trustly’s owner, buyout group Nordic Capital, is working with Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Carnegie and is in the process of hiring more banks with a view to launching the IPO in late April or early May, according to unidentified sources cited by Reuters.

Like other payments processors in Europe, Trustly is riding a wave of investor interest as the Coronavirus pandemic pushes more transactions online.

Founded in 2008 and with offices in Sweden, Spain, Malta, Germany and Britain, Trsutly processes more than four million payments per month. The firm's revenues were around €130 million in 2019 and are on course to hit €200 million for 2020.

Nordic Capital bought a 70% stake in the company in 2018 at a valuation of roughly €700 million and merged it with US-based PayWithMyBank in 2019.

The firm's most recent financing round, led by BlackRock in June, commanded a price tag of about €2 billion.

Related Companies

Trustly

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Industry Sentiment Report] Managing Compliance and Growth

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >, 2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Provide2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
TransferWise enlists Goldman and Morgan Stanley for IPO - Sky News
/payments

TransferWise enlists Goldman and Morgan Stanley for IPO - Sky News

BlackRock invests in online payments firm Trustly
/payments

BlackRock invests in online payments firm Trustly

Trustly and PayWithMyBank agree merger

13 Jun 2019

Nordic Capital buys majority stake in online payments firm Trustly

14 Mar 2018

Trending

  1. Capital One hit with $390 million fine over &quot;egregious&quot; AML failures

  2. Dimon &#39;scared shitless&#39; by fintechs; calls out Plaid

  3. Revolut rolls out USD Savings Vault for UK customers

  4. X1 raises $12m for smart credit card

  5. Monzo founder Blomfield exits as pandemic takes toll

Research
See all papers »
What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020