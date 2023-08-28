Anthony Thomson launches acceleration partner for fintech startups

Having co-founded a gaggle of challenger banks, serial entrepreneur Anthony Thomson is launching an "acceleration partner" to help scale fintech startups.

Called Archie, the new venture is looking to identify and partner with a portfolio of early-stage fintechs globally, working alongside founders to help supercharge their growth.



Thomson - co-founder of Metro Bank, Atom Bank and Australia's first neobank 86 400 - is partnering former Uber, PayPal and Zip exec Steve Brennen, who will act as CEO of the company



Initially focusing on outfits in the UK, Australian and Middle East, Archie says it will work side-by-side with fintech founders, deploying its team of experts to help maximise their chances of success.



Startups will get operational support, access to senior board advisors, and a network to build partnerships, support capital requirements and recruit talent. In exchange, Archie will get equity.



Says Thomson: “Fintechs are a force of good - for years they’ve disrupted the financial services industry, providing better products, services and experiences for customers. But despite many great ideas, too many have fallen short, having not had the support they need.



“Archie will change that. Our team is perfectly positioned to offer the real hands-on, senior support they need. And crucially, provide it now, with it being more important than ever for fintechs to use resources in the right way."

