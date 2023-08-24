Turkish payments platform Craftgate scoops £1 million investment

Istanbul-based payments orchestration platform Craftgate has recived a $1 million investment from Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada and UK VC D4 Ventures.

Craftgate helps e-commerce companies to integrate and manage the virtual POS of all banks, payment and e-money institutions, from a single platform.The firm's toolkit includes support for virtual POS payment and e-money integration, smart and dynamic payment routing, card storage, one-click payment, recurring payments, closed loop wallet, and payment by link and QR codes, among others.



Craftgate CEO Hakan Erdoğan comments: “We are growing rapidly day by day with the strength of our investors, such as Hepsiburada and D4 Ventures, who believe in our payment systems experience and product, and we move forward with the goal of becoming global. I think this partnership with our new investors will further reinforce our strength.”



Craftgate last raised £2 million in seed funding in June last year with investments from local VC firms APY Ventures, Boğaziçi Ventures and Ak Portfoy.