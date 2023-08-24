Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Craftgate

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Turkish payments platform Craftgate scoops &#163;1 million investment

Turkish payments platform Craftgate scoops £1 million investment

Istanbul-based payments orchestration platform Craftgate has recived a $1 million investment from Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada and UK VC D4 Ventures.

Craftgate helps e-commerce companies to integrate and manage the virtual POS of all banks, payment and e-money institutions, from a single platform.The firm's toolkit includes support for virtual POS payment and e-money integration, smart and dynamic payment routing, card storage, one-click payment, recurring payments, closed loop wallet, and payment by link and QR codes, among others.

Craftgate CEO Hakan Erdoğan comments: “We are growing rapidly day by day with the strength of our investors, such as Hepsiburada and D4 Ventures, who believe in our payment systems experience and product, and we move forward with the goal of becoming global. I think this partnership with our new investors will further reinforce our strength.”

Craftgate last raised £2 million in seed funding in June last year with investments from local VC firms APY Ventures, Boğaziçi Ventures and Ak Portfoy.

Related Companies

Craftgate

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Trending

Related News
Colendi gets green light for Turkish digital bank
/regulation

Colendi gets green light for Turkish digital bank

Turkish neobank Papara buys Spain's Rebellion
/retail

Turkish neobank Papara buys Spain's Rebellion

'All access pass' payments platform NomuPay raises $53.6 million

31 May

EBRD, Goldman Sachs invest in Turkish fintech DgPays

24 Mar 2021

Turkish-German mobile bank Insha raises €2.5 million

21 Oct 2020

Turkey paves the way for Open Banking

14 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Mastercard launches CBDC partner programme

  2. JP Morgan offers merchants Tap to Pay on iPhone

  3. India central bank to launch credit tech platform

  4. Slovenia ranked as EU&#39;s most crypto-obsessed country

  5. Klarna claims European momentum

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023