Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NomuPay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
&#39;All access pass&#39; payments platform NomuPay raises $53.6 million

'All access pass' payments platform NomuPay raises $53.6 million

Dublin-headquartered unified payments platform NomuPay has raised $53.6 million to unlock local payment acceptance and payout disbursements for enterprises in Southeast Asia, Turkey and Europe.

The round was co-led by Finch Capital and Outpost Ventures, an investment platform of Neuberger Berman, with participation from individuals.

NomuPay’s Unified Payments (uP) Platform provides omnichannel payments acceptance and payout disbursements across fragmented markets through a single API integration.

The business was formed by VC Finch Capital out of its 2021 acquisitions of Wirecard assets, specifically local licenses across Turkey and Asia Pacific, as well as separate businesses like Cardinity out of Lithuania to cover European territory.

Peter Burridge, former head of operations payouts at PayPal and CEO of NomuPay, says “Every growing international enterprise knows the problem of ‘multiples’, when it comes to payments. There are multiple countries, multiple payment types, different payment use cases in each nation, a variety of channels, and an endless list of changing regulations. As a result, expansion slows down. Companies have to maintain countless technical integrations and vendor relationships, while reconciling global payments.

"In the face of continued technological, market, method and data fragmentation, we provide companies with an ‘all access pass’ to global payments’, enabling enterprises to continue to expand globally, and to future-proof payment strategies.”

The uP Platform’s secure API unlocks a wide range of payment acceptance methods, including card, buy-now-pay-later schemes, instalment payment plans, and local alternative payment methods in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Turkey.

Founded in 2021, NomuPay began onboarding new clients in Q4 2022. The new funding represents an aggregate of capital raised by NomuPay since its inception and includes a new injection of $15 million to scale the business and expand into new geographies.

Related Companies

NomuPay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] How banks can expand the omnichannel for virtual signing experiences

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023[New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. JPMorgan Chase axes hundreds of tech jobs - CNBC

  2. Plastiq files for bankruptcy; agrees acquisition deal with Priority

  3. Starling founder Anne Boden relinquishes CEO role

  4. CaixaBank launches app to turn phones into POS devices

  5. Digital euro could smoothly integrate into payments landscape - Nexi

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023