North Korean hackers preparing to cash out $40 million in stolen bitcoin

North Korean cybercriminals are expected to dump $40 million in stolen bitcoin on the market over the coming days.

The FBI says that over the last 24 hours, North Korean affiliated hacking groups Lazarus and APT38 moved approximately 1,580 bitcoin from several cryptocurrency heists and are currently holding those funds in six separate wallets.



The two groups were responsible for several high-profile international attacks this year, including the $60 million theft of virtual currency from Alphapo on June 22, 2023; the $37 million theft of virtual currency from CoinsPaid on June 22, 2023; and the $100 million theft of virtual currency from Atomic Wallet on June 2, 2023.



The Feds are warning private sector crypto businesses to carefully examine the blockchain data associated with the six wallet addresses and to be vigilant in guarding against transactions directly with, or derived from, the addresses.

