Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Discover Financial Services

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Discover CEO Hochschild quits

Discover CEO Hochschild quits

Discover Financial Services saw its share price fall by more than five per cent on Monday evening after president and CEO Roger Hochschild stepped down with immediate effect.

Hochschild, a 25-year Discover veteran who is also quitting his role as a board member, is being replaced by John Owen on an interim basis while the company looks for a permanent successor.

In late July, Discover disclosed that it is facing a regulatory review over incorrectly classified credit card accounts from 2007.

Hochschild said on an earnings call: “Beginning around mid-2007, we incorrectly classified certain card accounts into our highest merchant and merchant-acquiring pricing tier.”

At the same time, the firm revealed that it has received an unrelated proposed consent order from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Discover moved to pause its share repurchasing scheme and has seen its stock all by around 16% since the revelations.

Tom Maheras, chair, Discover, says: "The Board is continuously focused on Discover reaching its full potential across the business, including our commitment to enhancing compliance, risk management and corporate governance."

Related Companies

Discover Financial Services

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking[New Report] Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Trending

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is the future of online payments. Are you ready for the paradigm shift?

  2. UK Government to explore the use of open banking payments

  3. Nutmeg chief quits Chase UK

  4. Barclays says tech companies should be liable for scams on their platforms

  5. RTGS and Chaps back online after six-hour outage

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration