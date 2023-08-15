Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo Starling Bank Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo beats all comers in CMA customer satisfaction survey

Monzo beats all comers in CMA customer satisfaction survey

The Competition and Markets Authority has ranked Monzo as the UK's best bank for personal and business accounts.

Personal and small business current account holders were asked how likely they would be to recommend their provider to a friend, relative or other business. The survey also covered the quality of online and mobile provision, branch and overdraft services and, for small businesses, the quality of the relationship management they receive.

As an added incentive to improve service quality, personal account providers with more than 150,000 active account holders in Great Britain and more than 20,000 small business accounts are obliged to collect and publish this data.

The results don't make pretty reading for the large UK incumbents, with Monzo scooping the top prize for both personal and business accounts, and rival online bank Starling coming in second in both categories.

Virgin Money, Royal Bank of Scotland and TSB scored the lowest for personal accounts, while HSBC bottomed out the chart for business users.

Adam Land, senior director of remedies, business and financial analysis at the CMA, comments: “These results make it easy for people to see in branch, or at the click of a button, which banks are listening to their customers and meeting their needs. This puts pressure on poorly performing banks to raise their game. If the service and quality offered by your bank has been below par, then you may well be able to do better by making a switch.”

Related Companies

Monzo Starling Bank Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS

Trending

Related News
Monzo plots move into pensions market
/people

Monzo plots move into pensions market

Monzo in talks to merge with Lunar - Bloomberg
/retail

Monzo in talks to merge with Lunar - Bloomberg

Monzo moves into profit as credit loss provisions dent FY2023 accounts

31 May

Monzo hits 250K business customer milestone

04 May

CMA orders Monzo to comply with transaction history rules

27 Jul 2022

Monzo beats Starling on overdraft requests, claims Built for Mars

04 Feb 2022

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is the future of online payments. Are you ready for the paradigm shift?

  2. UK Government to explore the use of open banking payments

  3. Nutmeg chief quits Chase UK

  4. Barclays says tech companies should be liable for scams on their platforms

  5. RTGS and Chaps back online after six-hour outage

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration