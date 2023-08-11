Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking Non-bank competitors
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut prioritises financial inclusion in expansion into LATAM

Revolut prioritises financial inclusion in expansion into LATAM

Revolut is offering Revolut Lite in Latin American countries to make cross-border transactions and transfers more accessible to the unbanked.

Revolut Lite will provide users with free transfers as a taster of the online banking experience until 30th August. This is currently operational in Chile. The payments giant aims to further expand into the region with plans to set up in Argentina and Ecuador through Lite, having already launched in Brazil this May with a cryptocurrency platform. Revolut Lite is also live outside Latin America, in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Moldova, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Armenia, Macao, and Azerbaijan.

Current users in Chile have transferred £1.2 million, with an average transaction amount of £800.

The company’s LATAM expansion will also support the large expat communities that use the app in Spain and Portugal to send money home. Revolut has nearly three million customers in Spain and Portugal, and both have significant South American expat communities that require remittance services, , a substantial opportunity for Revolut.

In addition to this, with an aim of helping those financially excluded in the US, Revolut has also announced that the company will offer accounts to lawful non-US citizens in the US without SSN/ITIN who often struggle to open accounts. This group is around two and a half million, and consists of people on a visa without a SSN/ITIN; one million of which are students.

Revolut will be offering features such as a low fee currency exchange and international transfers, a global debit card, and early salary access.

Money transfers spike around international cultural celebrations, Revolut reported earlier this month, marking a 62% increase in money transfers to and from Muslim countries during Eid al-Adha.

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking Non-bank competitors
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS

Trending

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is the future of online payments. Are you ready for the paradigm shift?

  2. PayPal launches its own stablecoin

  3. More banks pay multi-million dollar penalties over WhatsApp use

  4. UK Government to explore the use of open banking payments

  5. Barclays says tech companies should be liable for scams on their platforms

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration