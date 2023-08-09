Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mystery shopping a valuable tool for regulators - EBA

Mystery shopping a valuable tool for regulators - EBA

Mystery shopping is a valuable tool for regulators looking to gain insight into how financial institutions behave when dealing with customers seeking products such as personal loans, a European Banking Authority exercise has found.

Working with five national authorities, the EBA carried out mystery shops for personal loans and payment accounts at 37 financial institutions on 340 occasions, of which 250 were carried out on-site and 90 online.

The exercise confirmed that mystery shopping is a tool that adds "immense value", complementing other more conventional approaches by delivering first-hand information about, and insight into, the conduct of firms towards costumers, says the EBA.

The exercise revealed that the conduct of some firms is inadequate and needs to improve, says the watchdog. For instance, some did not provide the required pre-contractual information to consumers, and automatically increased the total amount of the credit to include the bank fees without collecting explicit consent.

Read the full report:

Download the document now 1.1 mb (Chrome HTML Document)

[New Report] Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?[New Report] Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

