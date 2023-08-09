Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ConnexPay names PayPal vet Hansen CRO

Payments acceptance and issuance platform ConnexPay has appointed former PayPal executive George Hansen chief revenue officer.

A 20-year payments industry veteran, Hansen was previously head of global sales and account management at PayPal, working on client partnerships in areas including payments, mobile wallets, payouts, FX, risk, lending, and data services.

He will be charged with driving revenue growth at ConnexPay, which last year secured $110 million in investment and recently extended its global footprint by introducing new products and services in the UK and EU.

Says Hansen: "As the world economy shifts online, digital innovation is key to acquiring and retaining customers, and businesses of all sizes are demanding modernised payments to address their needs in the market.

"Through their proprietary end-to-end payments platform, ConnexPay is uniquely positioned to eliminate the burden of legacy technology and enable businesses to accept and make payments at scale, globally."

Bob Kaufman, CEO, ConnexPay, adds: "George’s appointment comes during an exciting time of international expansion for ConnexPay. We’ve worked closely with our key partners to ensure that we are delivering exactly what the market needs, and George’s global perspective will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our reputation as the go-to payments partner of choice."

