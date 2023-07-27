Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
EToro constructs fintech portfolio

EToro has constructed a passive investor portfolio composed solely of shares in 40 leading fintech companies.

To create the portfolio, eToro’s team of investment experts handpicked fintechs said to be "leading the fintech revolution", taking into consideration market capitalisation, liquidity parameters, and analyst ratings. The initial allocation includes Block, Lemonade, Adyen, and Xero, as well as new players such as Stone, Nexi and SoFi, and it will be rebalanced on an annual basis.

Dani Brinker, head of investment portfolios at eToro, says: “Arguably one of the most disruptive trends of the 21st century, the fintech industry provides an interesting diversification opportunity for investors as it combines the strength of the ever-growing tech industry with the stability of more traditional financial institutions."

Fintech, along with the rest of the tech sector, has taken a battering over the past year, but with public markets back on a bull run, analysts estimate that the fintech sector market cap could reach $1.5 trillion by 2030.

“This new portfolio offers users a carefully selected mix of top-performing companies from a variety of verticals within the fintech ecosystem, including paytech, insurtech, digital banking and trading," says Brinker. "As a fintech company, we are excited to give our users the opportunity to invest in companies advancing the mission of opening global financial markets.”

Initial investment starts from $500 and investors can access tools and charts to track the portfolio’s performance, while eToro’s social feed will keep them up-to-date on developments in the sector.

