Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bunq raises €44.5m

Bunq raises €44.5m

Dutch neobank bunq has raised €44.5 million in growth capital at a €1.65 billion valuation, bringing its total funding for the year to €100 million.

Current investors founder Ali Niknam, Pollen Street Capital and Raymond Kasiman joined the round for Europe's second largest neobank.

The valuation is the same as when the company closed a €193 million Series A in 2021 - despite the recent market downturn.

New of the funding comes day after bunq revealed that it grew its user base from 5.4 million to nine million in just over a year. In the last four months, the neobank doubled its user deposits to €4.5 billion.

Ali Niknam, CEO, bunq, says: "With more and more people entrusting their money to us, we’re convinced that we should double down on our momentum and cement the way forward for future growth."

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fraud prevention with machine learning: Stream processing and real-time data management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Keeping pace with customer experience demands during clo[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration

Trending

Trending

  1. Block sues Visa and Mastercard over interchange fees

  2. Fintechs demand end to hidden bank fees in international payments

  3. US instant payment network FedNow goes live

  4. Klarna to provide struggling customers with access to debt advice

  5. FCA implements permanent Digital Sandbox

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023