Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

National Australia Bank (NAB)

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NAB supplier jailed over $19 million fraud scheme

NAB supplier jailed over $19 million fraud scheme

The chief executive of a supplier to National Australia Bank has recieved a minimum eight-year jail sentence after being found guilty of multiple charges of fraud and bribery

Helen Mary Rosamond, CEO of event management company Human Group, was accused of defrauding the bank by sending false and inflated invoices and paying up to $5.4 million in kickbacks to Rosemary Rogers, a former chief of staff to ex-NAB CEO Andrew Thorburn.

Rogers was jailed for eight years in February last year for her role in the scheme, which involved the approval of corrupt invoice payments of up to $40 million made to Human Group, a long-term supplier to the bank.

Rosamond, who was found to have swindled more $19 million from the bank over a five-year period, was found guilty of the charges in February.

Sentencing Rosamond to 15 years in prison with a non-parole period of eight years, Judge Robert Sutherland, said: "The overarching motivation of the offender is accurately described as one of greed, self-gratification and enrichment."

Related Companies

National Australia Bank (NAB)

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS

Trending

Related News
CEO of NAB supplier found guilty of fraud and bribery
/retail

CEO of NAB supplier found guilty of fraud and bribery

Police arrest woman at centre of NAB bribery scandal

Police arrest woman at centre of NAB bribery scandal

NAB in turmoil as chairman and CEO fall on their swords

07 Feb 2019

Police probe luxury holiday by NAB boss

16 Nov 2018

Trending

  1. Swift pilots instant payments across currency zones

  2. Block sues Visa and Mastercard over interchange fees

  3. Fintechs demand end to hidden bank fees in international payments

  4. Visa joins Series C extension round in Thunes

  5. Brothers imprisoned over P2P investment firm fraud

Research
See all reports »
How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking