NAB supplier jailed over $19 million fraud scheme

The chief executive of a supplier to National Australia Bank has recieved a minimum eight-year jail sentence after being found guilty of multiple charges of fraud and bribery

Helen Mary Rosamond, CEO of event management company Human Group, was accused of defrauding the bank by sending false and inflated invoices and paying up to $5.4 million in kickbacks to Rosemary Rogers, a former chief of staff to ex-NAB CEO Andrew Thorburn.



Rogers was jailed for eight years in February last year for her role in the scheme, which involved the approval of corrupt invoice payments of up to $40 million made to Human Group, a long-term supplier to the bank.



Rosamond, who was found to have swindled more $19 million from the bank over a five-year period, was found guilty of the charges in February.



Sentencing Rosamond to 15 years in prison with a non-parole period of eight years, Judge Robert Sutherland, said: "The overarching motivation of the offender is accurately described as one of greed, self-gratification and enrichment."