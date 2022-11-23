Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
CEO of NAB supplier found guilty of fraud and bribery

CEO of NAB supplier found guilty of fraud and bribery

The chief executive of a supplier to National Australia Bank has been found guilty of multiple charges of fraud and bribery.

Helen Mary Rosamund, CEO of event management company Human Group, was accused of defrauding the bank by sending false and inflated invoices and paying up to $5.4 million in kickbacks to Rosemary Rogers, a former chief of staff to ex-NAB CEO Andrew Thorburn.

Rogers was jailed for eight years in February last year for her role in the scheme, which involved the approval of corrupt invoice payments of up to $40 million made to Human Group, a long-term supplier to the bank.

In return Rogers received a substantial payback which was spent on a "dream home" in Williamstown, a brand new BMW, a boat, a caravan, home renovations and lavish family holidays in exotic overseas destinations.

Rosamond, was found guilty on 69 counts of 92 charges levied against her by state prosecurotrs.

She was acquitted of one charge and the jury has been instructed to continue deliberating on the remaining 22 countts.

