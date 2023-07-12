Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Nutmeg founder Nick Hungerford dies

Nutmeg founder Nick Hungerford dies

Nick Hungerford, Nutmeg co-founder and one of Britain’s most successful fintech entrepreneurs has died at the age of 43.

A former stiockbroker, Hungerford founded the online discretionary investment management company Nutmeg a little over a decade ago in the face of scepticism over the appeal of digital wealth management.

Hungerford went on the prove the naysayers wrong, selling the business to JPMorgan for £700 million in 2021 as a central plank of its plans to enter the UK retail banking market.

Following a diagnosis of terminal Ewing Sarcoma, a very rare bone cancer that usually affects children and young people, Hungerford and his wife were inspired in January 2022 to set up a charity, Elizabeth’s Smile, to support children who lose a parent to terminal illness in their life.

In a statement, Nutmeg says: "We will always remember Nick for his passion for this business and, as Nutmeg continues under the stewardship of JPMorgan, we will never forget his founding mission - making investing an activity in reach of everyone."

