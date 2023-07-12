Nutmeg founder Nick Hungerford dies

Nick Hungerford, Nutmeg co-founder and one of Britain’s most successful fintech entrepreneurs has died at the age of 43.

A former stiockbroker, Hungerford founded the online discretionary investment management company Nutmeg a little over a decade ago in the face of scepticism over the appeal of digital wealth management.



Hungerford went on the prove the naysayers wrong, selling the business to JPMorgan for £700 million in 2021 as a central plank of its plans to enter the UK retail banking market.



Following a diagnosis of terminal Ewing Sarcoma, a very rare bone cancer that usually affects children and young people, Hungerford and his wife were inspired in January 2022 to set up a charity, Elizabeth’s Smile, to support children who lose a parent to terminal illness in their life.



In a statement, Nutmeg says: "We will always remember Nick for his passion for this business and, as Nutmeg continues under the stewardship of JPMorgan, we will never forget his founding mission - making investing an activity in reach of everyone."