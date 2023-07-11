Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK turns to pension funds to unlock &#163;50bn for high-growth firms

UK turns to pension funds to unlock £50bn for high-growth firms

The UK government has laid out proposals designed to unlock tens of billions of pounds from pension funds to invest in start-ups and high-growth companies.

In his annual Mansion House speech, chancellor Jeremy Hunt outlined his plans to make the UK capital markets more attractive.

Hunt says that a voluntary compact by some of Britain’s biggest pension companies - including Aviva, Legal & General, Phoenix and Scottish Widows - to commit five per cent of their investments to private equity and early-stage businesses will unlock up to £50 billion in funding for start-ups and SMEs by 2030.

Says Hunt: “British pensioners should benefit from British business success. By unlocking investment, we will boost retirement income by over £1,000 a year for typical earner over the course of their career.

“This also means more investment in our most promising companies, driving growth in the UK.”

Louis Taylor, CEO, British Business Bank, says she "fully supports the Chancellor’s request to explore establishing a vehicle that could receive third party capital such as pension fund investment".

Others are unimpressed by the proposals. James Baxter, founder of wealth management firm Tideway Wealth, says Hunt’s plan addresses only a tiny proportion of the UK pensions market and ignores the majority of DC schemes and the entirety of the DB market, not to mention public sector schemes.

"The overall UK pensions market is worth c.£2.5tn, of which £50bn [Hunt’s target] is a meagre portion," he says. "It’s a step forward, but only a very small one. If we want to do right by those saving for their retirements, and encourage sufficient investment into UK companies and infrastructure, we need to be more ambitious and more realistic about the effort and scale required of such an initiative in order to make a real difference.”

The government has also launched an independent review into the future of payments - led by Joe Garner, former CEO of Nationwide Building Society - to help deliver the next generation of retail payments, including looking at mobile payments.

In addition, Hunt is planning reforms to simplify rules for buying and selling shares and to boost the amount of stockbroker research on listed companies.

Meanwhile, the government wants to make share certificates in public companies fully digital in order to make it simpler and cheaper for companies to manage their share registers.

In a related development, the Lord Mayor of London, Nicholas Lyons, has introduced the Mansion House Compact in order to encourage more long term capital into UK growth companies to improve the retirement incomes of UK savers by encouraging pension schemes to increase their allocation to unlisted equities, including venture capital and private equity.

Will Wynne and Andrew Evans, co-founders of Smart, which has signed on to the compact, say: "It's excellent to see initiatives like this, encouraging the market to create more innovative high-growth UK companies, and in doing so to provide a better retirement for the country’s savers."

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  2. Revolut lost $20 million to criminals exploiting payment loophole

  3. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  4. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

  5. BIS builds out &#39;game-changing&#39; blueprint for the future monetary and financial system

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?