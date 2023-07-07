Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
RTGS.global to pilot cross-border service with banks in Georgia and Tajikistan

RTGS.global to pilot cross-border service with banks in Georgia and Tajikistan

RTGS.global has signed pilot agreements with MDO Humo in Tajikistan and Credo Bank in Georgia as a move to run pilots of its settlement service in Central Asia.

The cross-border payments and settlements company, RTGS.global, aims to ease cross-border transactions in the region and is gaining interest across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Earlier this year, RTGS.global formed the Banks Working Group with dozens of global banks to step closer to its goals to operate worldwide.

Marcus Treacher, Executive Chair at RTGS.global stated: “What we are seeing in countries such as Georgia and Tajikistan is a recognition that they can provide a far superior experience for customers by offering efficient and seamless services based around frictionless cross-border payments and settlements.”

CEO Jarrad Hubble commented: “We knew 2023 would be a pivotal year for our business as we achieve the next phase of our growth. Our ability to serve both established and emerging markets demonstrates a genuine commitment to fixing issues across the global financial system.”

Earlier this year, RTGS.global appointed Hubble as interim CEO as David Sissens stepped down for personal reasons.

