RTGS Global

RTGS Global

People

Markets Wholesale banking Payments
RTGS.global CEO Sissens steps down

Cross-border settlement service RTGS.global has appointed Jarrad Hubble interim CEO after Dave Sissens stepped down for personal reasons.

Sissens, who spent nearly two years as CEO, will continue working with RTGS.global in an advisory capacity.

He is replaced on an interim basis by Hubble, who has been the firm's chief commercial officer for the last year and has previously worked at Trade Ledger and NatWest Markets.

Separately, from March the company's board will be joined by Phil Kenworthy, former CEO of the UK’s high-value payment system, Chaps.

