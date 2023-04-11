Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of England begins building Britcoin team

Bank of England begins building Britcoin team

The Bank of England has opened recruitment for staff to oversee the development of its proposed central bank digital currency.

The UK central bank wants to create a team of up to 30 people to oversee the project, according to a report by the Times.

“A team of 30 seems like quite a significant resource to focus on the digital pound,” Ian Taylor, an adviser to the trade association CryptoUK, told the Times. “It shows the impact it would have, and that the bank are serious about it.”

The Bank in late March posted openings for a digital pound solution architect "to explore the technology design and architecture options for a potential retail CBDC", and a digital pound security architect, whose role will be "to explore and develop secure technology design and architecture options for a potential retail CBDC".

The job ads state: "HM Treasury and the Bank of England have recently issued a Consultation Paper setting out an assessment of the motivations and design choices for a potential digital pound, alongside a Technology Working Paper which outlines our emerging thinking on CBDC technology. These papers signal that our work will now move onto a design phase, which will look at the technology and policy requirements for a digital pound."

In February, Bank of England deputy governor Jon Cunlifffe told a committee of MPs that a digital pound has a better than 50/50 chance of coming to fruition.

“These are big projects… this would be a very serious thing that would have to be resilient, fraud-proof, secure," Cunliffe said. “If we just wait until we say OK now we think it's needed, we will be five years behind.”

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Trending

Related News
Bank of England says digital pound "more likely than not"
/payments

Bank of England says digital pound "more likely than not"

Bank of England seeks applications for £200K CBDC wallet prototype
/payments

Bank of England seeks applications for £200K CBDC wallet prototype

Fireblocks appoints Bank of England head of fintech Varun Paul as CBDC lead

01 Jun 2022

Bank of England joins MIT CBDC roster

28 Mar 2022

Sunak: "No, we're not replacing cash with 'Britcoin'."

27 Jul 2021

Governor Bailey encouraged by progress around ‘critical innovation’ of CBDC

11 Jun 2021

Trending

  1. Get Ready for the Launch: A Fintech Guide to the FedNow Payment Service

  2. Welcome to BloombergGPT, a large-scale language model built for finance

  3. EY hit with German audit ban over Wirecard work

  4. Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing

  5. Mastercard makes sustainable cards pledge

Research
See all reports »
Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame