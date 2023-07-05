Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Market data distribution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA proposes UK consolidated tape

FCA proposes UK consolidated tape

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority is proposing the introduction of a consolidated tape in order to give investors clear and low-cost trading data.

A consolidated tape combines multiple sources of trading data into one stream of information, boosting transparency and access by lowering cost and improving quality.

The FCA is proposing a consolidated tape first for bonds, followed by equities. A competitive tender process will be run to appoint a single provider for bonds.

Earlier this year, 14 European exchanges formed a JV to participate in the future selection process for the provision of a consolidated tape for equities in the EU.

Jim Goldie from Invesco has welcomed the UK plan, saying it "can only contribute to more robust capital markets via improved transaction cost analysis".

However, he warns that "the devil will be in the detail" and that it is important that ETFs are included alongside equities in one tape.

He also says that it is important to include venue attribution, something which the EU plan does not have.

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Market data distribution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources[Upcoming Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources

Trending

Related News
European exchanges form consolidated tape joint venture
/markets

European exchanges form consolidated tape joint venture

Esma proposes development of consolidated tape for European equities

Esma proposes development of consolidated tape for European equities

Trending

  1. FIS mulls $15 billion Worldpay sale

  2. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  3. Lloyds hails success of Innovation Sandbox in fostering fintech collaboration

  4. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  5. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Research
See all reports »
Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

The Future of Payments 2023

The Future of Payments 2023