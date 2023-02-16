Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
European exchanges form consolidated tape joint venture

European exchanges form consolidated tape joint venture

Fourteen European exchanges have formed a joint venture company to participate in the future selection process for the provision of a consolidated tape (CT) for equities in the European Union.

The participating exchanges - present in 26 EU member states - have signed a term sheet to establish a joint venture that will evaluate and prepare an application as a CT provider in a future selection process.

The project will focus on providing a tape designed to provide a "comprehensive, standardised and consistent source of market data and will seek to collaborate with regulators to develop the optimal solution".

European regulators have long been pushing for the establishment of a consolidated ticker tape for equities covering all member states, with the aim of improving transparancy across EU markets and driving down prices.

A study conducted by Market Partners in 2020 contends that a consolidated tape that could save end investors billions of euros can be built for as little as €11 million with annual running costs of between €7-€9 million.

The exchange initiative comes just days after Bloomberg, MarketAxess and TradeWeb selected Finbourne as the technology integrator for a forthcoming fixed income consolidated tape.

