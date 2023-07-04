BIS builds out 'game-changing' blueprint for the future monetary and financial system

A novel type of financial infrastructure combining tokenised money and assets on a programmable platform could radically alter the global financial system, argues a new report from the Bank for International Settlements.

A special chapter of the BIS Annual Economic Report 2023 details a blueprint for the future by rethinking the existing pillars of the current monetary system. A unified ledger would combine tokenised forms of central bank digital currency (CBDC) with tokenised bank deposits and other tokenised claims, opening up a new era in the joint development of the monetary system and the economy.



Hyun Song Shin, economic adviser and head of research of the BIS, comments: "We are at the cusp of another major leap in the monetary and financial system, which will have far-reaching consequences for the economy and society at large. Bringing together central bank money, commercial money, and different assets on the same platform, all tokenised and interacting, opens up a whole new range of possibilities. This would be a game-changer in how we think about money and how transactions take place."



Examples of possible innovations cited by the report include:

New methods for securities settlements that combine all the individual steps into one seamless transaction.

Tokenised deposits with built-in regulatory checks that simultaneously settle in wholesale CBDC.

Smart contract-enabled credit that reduces the cost of trade finance for smaller companies, improving global supply chains.

Enhanced sharing of data on potential borrowers, using privacy-protecting technology, to expand access to credit for disadvantaged segments of the population.



Says Song Shin: "The benefits would be limited only by the ingenuity of the public and private partners who innovate on the platform. The gains are not just incremental improvements. They address in a more fundamental way the incentive and informational problems that have stood in the way of better economic arrangements."