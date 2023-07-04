Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
BIS builds out &#39;game-changing&#39; blueprint for the future monetary and financial system

BIS builds out 'game-changing' blueprint for the future monetary and financial system

A novel type of financial infrastructure combining tokenised money and assets on a programmable platform could radically alter the global financial system, argues a new report from the Bank for International Settlements.

A special chapter of the BIS Annual Economic Report 2023 details a blueprint for the future by rethinking the existing pillars of the current monetary system. A unified ledger would combine tokenised forms of central bank digital currency (CBDC) with tokenised bank deposits and other tokenised claims, opening up a new era in the joint development of the monetary system and the economy.

Hyun Song Shin, economic adviser and head of research of the BIS, comments: "We are at the cusp of another major leap in the monetary and financial system, which will have far-reaching consequences for the economy and society at large. Bringing together central bank money, commercial money, and different assets on the same platform, all tokenised and interacting, opens up a whole new range of possibilities. This would be a game-changer in how we think about money and how transactions take place."

Examples of possible innovations cited by the report include:

  • New methods for securities settlements that combine all the individual steps into one seamless transaction.
  • Tokenised deposits with built-in regulatory checks that simultaneously settle in wholesale CBDC.
  • Smart contract-enabled credit that reduces the cost of trade finance for smaller companies, improving global supply chains.
  • Enhanced sharing of data on potential borrowers, using privacy-protecting technology, to expand access to credit for disadvantaged segments of the population.


Says Song Shin: "The benefits would be limited only by the ingenuity of the public and private partners who innovate on the platform. The gains are not just incremental improvements. They address in a more fundamental way the incentive and informational problems that have stood in the way of better economic arrangements."

 

