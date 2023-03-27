NextGen Nordics 2023: Speakers announced!

NextGen Nordics will return to Stockholm on 25 April 2023, and we will be welcoming a range of speakers who will discuss topics such as P27, cross border payments, open banking, BNPL, CBDCs, digital assets and Web 3.0.

The first half of the day will cover developments with P27, the pan-Nordic superhighway and move on to cover Nordic harmonisation, the future of technology and the building blocks that will pave the way to an innovation North Star.

This will be followed by an interactive lunchtime session where for the first time at NextGen Nordics, attendees will have 30 minutes to ask our panel of experts any payments related question.

The event will then look to future trends and explore the opportunities beyond payments, what could enable the API economy and what the unintended consequences of innovation are.

Attendees will leave questioning whether efficient payments can be conducted in the physical and the virtual, and if increased regulation will lead to parallel or alternative structures.

Our keynote speakers and panellists are listed below:

Paula da Silva, P27 Nordic Payments

Martin Georgzen, P27

Patrik Havander, Visa

Jonas Palm, BNP Paribas

Krister Billing, SEB

Beju Shah, Bank for International Settlements

Mats Persson Bergius, Lunar

Robert Pehrson, SEB

Jozef Klaassen, AIIA

Christoffer Malmer, SEB

Einar Eidsson, indó iceland

Anders Olofsson, Tieto

Ted Scheiman, SWIFT

Emilio Rocchi, LexisNexis

Nicolas Kozakiewicz, Worldline

Dr Hubertus von Poser, PPI

Daragh Kirby, Intercope

Christian Schwarz, Finastra

Ville Sointu, Ericsson

Sarah Häger, Enable Banking

Manish Malhotra, Infosys

Fredrik Wiklund Bysted, principal secretary for the Swedish governments' official payment investigation

Register for NextGen Nordics here.