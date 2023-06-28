Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayU

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintechs engaged in bidding war for PayU

Fintechs engaged in bidding war for PayU

European payments firm PayU is reportedly the subject of a bidding war after its owner, Dutch investment company Prosus, decided to put it up for sale.

 According to Israeli newspaper Calcalist, two fintechs have made bids so far – Canadian payments firm Nuvei and Israeli unicorn Rapyd.

Rapyd has made a number of acquisitions in recent years, the last was the purchase of Icelandic payments company Valitor in 2021.

News of a prospective sale comes in the same week that PayU posted its results for the latest financial year, revealing a 31% growth in its India business which brought in US$399m in revenue.

Related Companies

PayU

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Fintech's existential crisis: Serving clients and remaining competitive[Upcoming Webinar] Fintech's existential crisis: Serving clients and remaining competitive

Trending

Related News
Prosus pulls out of $4.7 billion BillDesk deal
/payments

Prosus pulls out of $4.7 billion BillDesk deal

India gives green light to $4.7bn PayU-BillDesk deal
/regulation

India gives green light to $4.7bn PayU-BillDesk deal

PayU backer Prosus to acquire India's Billdesk for $4.7 billion

31 Aug 2021

PayU partners Celo to bring stablecoin payments to merchants

21 Jul 2021

Remitly raises $85m at $1.5bn valuation

29 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. FIS mulls $15 billion Worldpay sale

  2. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  3. Lloyds hails success of Innovation Sandbox in fostering fintech collaboration

  4. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  5. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Research
See all reports »
Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

The Future of Payments 2023

The Future of Payments 2023