Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Remitly

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Payments Retail banking Start ups Covid-19

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Remitly raises $85m at $1.5bn valuation

Remitly raises $85m at $1.5bn valuation

Digital remittance outfit Remitly has raised $85 million at a $1.5 billion valuation in a funding round led by existing investor Prosus’s PayU.

Generation Investment Management, Owl Rock Capital, Stripes, DN Capital, Top Tier, Princeville Global, and Threshold Ventures joined the round, the proceeds of which will be used to expand Remitly's suite of digital services.

Remitly has established itself as a rival to old-school providers such as MoneyGram and Western Union in the multi-billion dollar global remittance market.

The firm's proprietary global money transfer network is used to move over $6 billion in annualised volume from people in the west to friends and relatives in Africa, Asia, Central Europe and South America.

And, while the World Bank forecast global remittances to decline by 20% in 2020 due to Covid-19 and the consequent economic crisis, Remitly has seen 200% new customer growth year-over-year.

The company is also moving into new areas: in February it announced plans to launch a banking service, called Passbook, aimed at the 44 million first generation adult immigrants in the US.

Matt Oppenheimer, CEO, Remitly, says: "Remitly was born out of this necessity - to provide the underserved, underbanked and overlooked access to financial services anytime, anywhere. And our digital solutions have never been needed more than they are today."

Related Companies

Remitly

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Payments Retail banking Start ups Covid-19

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Sustainable Finance Live Report] Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions, [New Report] Sustai[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Trending

Related News
Remitly launches bank account for immigrants in the US

Remitly launches bank account for immigrants in the US

Remitly taps Visa to let users send cross-border payments to debit cards
/payments

Remitly taps Visa to let users send cross-border payments to debit cards

Remitly closes in on $115m funding round

31 Oct 2017

Remitly raises $38.5m for global expansion

26 Apr 2016

Trending

  1. Revolut launches price comparison service

  2. Wirecard scandal signals EU regulatory overhaul

  3. ECB to focus attention on bank outsourcing, legacy tech and IT board representation

  4. HSBC and ABN Amro Ventures join $64.7 million round in Quantexa

  5. Visa and Mastercard hit Wirecard with big fines a decade ago - WSJ

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks