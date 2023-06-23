WorldFirst execs exit

A mass exodus of board members has been reported at London-based fintech WorldFirst.

According to UK newspaper the Evening Standard, the CEO, finance director, managing director and UK country managers have all left the company so far this year.

They have been joined by a number of risk and compliance executives including the chief information security officer, head of risk, group general counsel and compliance officer.



The fintech was founded in London in 2004 and was acquired by Chinese entrepreneur Jack Ma’s Any Group in 2019 in a deal estimated to be more than $700m..



Staff from Ant Group have reportedly been drafted in to fill the vacancies at WorldFirst.

WorldFirst has yet to comment on the story.