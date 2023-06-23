Blockchain platform issues first digital green bond

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has issued its first digital green bond on a blockchain-based platform developed by SEB and Credit Agricole.

The so|bond platform, developed specifically for the issuance of digital bonds, was launched in April by the two banks.



The EIB’s Climate Awareness Bond, which is worth SEK1bn (US$92.7m), is the first to be issued on the platform.



Proceeds will be used for lending to climate-related projects.



The platform’s green credentials are further enhanced by a validation logic that promotes low energy consumption and a rewards system that encourages affiliated banks to improve their carbon footprint.

