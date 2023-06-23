Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Investment Bank Credit Agricole SEB (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken)

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Blockchain platform issues first digital green bond

Blockchain platform issues first digital green bond

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has issued its first digital green bond on a blockchain-based platform developed by SEB and Credit Agricole.

The so|bond platform, developed specifically for the issuance of digital bonds, was launched in April by the two banks.

The EIB’s Climate Awareness Bond, which is worth SEK1bn (US$92.7m), is the first to be issued on the platform.

Proceeds will be used for lending to climate-related projects.

The platform’s green credentials are further enhanced by a validation logic that promotes low energy consumption and a rewards system that encourages affiliated banks to improve their carbon footprint.

Related Companies

European Investment Bank Credit Agricole SEB (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken)

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Fintech's existential crisis: Serving clients and remaining competitive

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services[Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services

Trending

Trending

  1. BIS and Bank of England complete CBDC project

  2. European banks hit by Russian hackers

  3. JP Morgan invests in trade finance fintech

  4. Deutsche Bank applies for digital asset licence

  5. Saudi Arabia welcomes open banking

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023