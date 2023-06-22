JPMorgan Chase appoints Teresa Heitsenrether to lead AI efforts

JPMorgan Chase has named veteran executive Teresa Heitsenrether chief data and analytics officer.

Heitsenrether, who has been with the bank for 11 years, is replaced in her current role as global head of securities services by Tim Fitzgerald.



In her new role, she will lead JPMorgan’s AI push, which CEO Jamie Dimon has called “an absolute necessity”.



In a memo on the appointment, first reported by Bloomberg, Dimon and president Daniel Pinto write: “Using AI technologies effectively and responsibly to develop new products, drive customer engagement, improve productivity and enhance risk management will be a top priority.



“Teresa is an outstanding leader with an exceptional track record, helping to build and transform some of our most successful businesses.”