News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Molten Ventures wipes 40% off Revolut valuation

Venture capital firm Molten Ventures has written down its holding in Revolut by 40%, adding to the fintech's woes as it struggles to gain a UK banking licence.

Molten Ventures discounted the value of its £7 million stake in Revolut from £91.3m in March last year to £54.5m at the end of March this year. The write down would imply a valuation of around $19.8bn for Revolut, way off the $33bn valuation earned by the firm at at the peak of the tech boom in 2021.

Molten Ventures has faced a brusing year in the midst of the tech stock sell off, reporting a £243 million loss in a trading update Wednesday as against a £301 million profit in full-year 2022.

CEO Martin Davis, says: "The past year has delivered a significant shift in the investment environment, particularly in the high-growth technology markets, as interest rates were increased to combat global inflationary pressures. This challenging market backdrop has led to a reduction in the value of our portfolio, and our focus for this year has been centred on the active management of our investments while adapting our business to respond positively in the face of market pressures."

Davis says the write down in Revolut follows market concerns over the fintech's strugggles to win a UK banking licence and the path to profitability.

Revolut has been campaigning for a UK banking license for two years. However, recent reports suggest that its application could be in the balance as regulators express concerns over the company's balance sheet.

Following a six-month delay, Revolut finally filed its accounts in March. However, auditor BDO flagged concerns that it could not verify £477m of revenue, nor vouch for their “completeness or occurrence”, due to the configuration of Revolut's internal IT systems.

Molten Ventures' write down follows a similar downgrading by Schroders, which devalued its investment in Revolut by around 46% in April.

