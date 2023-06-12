Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
A16z crypto opens first overseas office in UK

A16z crypto opens first overseas office in UK

A16z crypto, the Andreessen Horowitz venture capital fund dedicated to crypto and Web3 startups, has chosen the UK as its first overseas office outside the US.

The VC was attracted to the UK by its regulatory regime, which has embraced the crypto and Web3 economy in a bid to stamp out the 'casino culture' that has tarnished the industry.

In a blog post announcing the move, the firm states: "While there is still work to be done, we believe that the UK is on the right path to becoming a leader in crypto regulation. The UK also has deep pools of talent, world-leading academic institutions, and a strong entrepreneurial culture. It is home to more “unicorns” than Germany, France, and Sweden combined; to some of the world’s largest financial markets and pools of capital; and to highly-sophisticated, world-class regulators. All of these make the UK strongly positioned to lead in web3."

The new office, slated to open later this year, will be led by general partner, Sriram Krishnan, who along with a team, will work to grow the crypto and startup ecosystem in the UK and Europe.

The fund has already invested in a number of UK-based crypto companies including Arweave, Aztec, and Improbable. The UK office opening coincides with a new investment in cryptographic verification system Gensyn, which aims to give developers the tools to build state-of-the-art AI systems on any connected hardware.

As part of the UK launch, the VC says it will host its next Crypto Startup School in Spring 2024 in London. The most recent CSS in Los Angeles had over 8,000 applications, with the final 26 teams coming from a range of countries including the UK, US, India, Germany, France, Argentina, Ecuador, and Canada.

