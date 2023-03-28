Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK government abandons Sunak&#39;s NFT plan

UK government abandons Sunak's NFT plan

The UK government has ditched Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan to get the Royal Mint to create a non-fungible token.

Sunak asked for the NFT to be created last April, when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer. At the time, the Treasury tweeted: "This decision shows the forward looking approach we are determined to take towards cryptoassets in the UK."

However, economic secretary Andrew Griffith now says: “In consultation with HM Treasury, the Royal Mint is not proceeding with the launch of a non-fungible token at this time but will keep this proposal under review.”

Labour's shadow City minister Tulip Siddiq responds. “I’m glad that the Royal Mint has finally made the Conservatives see sense, but we’ve been calling on the chancellor to drop this crypto gimmick for months.”

The Treasury's initial announcement came as NFTs exploded in popularity, with many reaching multi-million dollar valuations. However, the bottom soon fell out the market amid the general crypto winter and the growing interest of speculators, posers and scammers.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Learning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Trending

Related News
Chancellor asks Royal Mint to create NFT
/crypto

Chancellor asks Royal Mint to create NFT

Sunak: "No, we're not replacing cash with 'Britcoin'."
/crypto

Sunak: "No, we're not replacing cash with 'Britcoin'."

Trending

  1. JP Morgan pilots biometric payments with US merchants

  2. Swift hails results of blockchain pilot for corporate actions data

  3. Checkout.com moves into card issuing

  4. Central banks see future for global instant payments via mobile phones

  5. Panera Bread trials Amazon palm reading tech

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022