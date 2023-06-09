Goldman Sachs fintech boss Stephanie Cohen takes leave of absence

The boss of Goldman Sachs' recently created "Platform Solutions" fintech unit, Stephanie Cohen, is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

In a memo seen by Reuters, Cohen says: "I have made the decision that taking some time away from work to focus on my family is the best choice."



Created last year as Goldman retreated from the consumer market, "Platform Solutions" houses the bank's fintech, credit card and transaction banking operations.



The unit made a pre-tax loss of $1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2022, a $1.05 billion loss for 2021, and $783 million for 2020.