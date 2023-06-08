The Netherlands gets nationwide contactless public transport payments system

The Netherlands has become the first country to launch a fully contactless public transport payments system nationwide.

Travelers in the country can now tap-in and tap-out with their debit card, credit card or digital wallet on all public transport across the country - including trains, buses, metros, and trams.



Developed by Translink, the OVpay open loop system saw public transport companies and Mastercard work to help local banks with implementing mobility transaction processing rules.



Jan-Willlem van der Schoot, country manager, Mastercard The Netherlands, says: "From now on, no need to separately buy tickets or miss your train because the balance on your public transport card is too low."