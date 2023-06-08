Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
The Netherlands gets nationwide contactless public transport payments system

The Netherlands gets nationwide contactless public transport payments system

The Netherlands has become the first country to launch a fully contactless public transport payments system nationwide.

Travelers in the country can now tap-in and tap-out with their debit card, credit card or digital wallet on all public transport across the country - including trains, buses, metros, and trams.

Developed by Translink, the OVpay open loop system saw public transport companies and Mastercard work to help local banks with implementing mobility transaction processing rules.

Jan-Willlem van der Schoot, country manager, Mastercard The Netherlands, says: "From now on, no need to separately buy tickets or miss your train because the balance on your public transport card is too low."

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Trending

  1. JP Morgan launches Payment Partner Network

  2. Money20/20: No end game for open banking

  3. JPMorgan and Indian banks pilot blockchain-based settlement system

  4. Stripe Issuing gets charge card programme

  5. Mambu CEO Danilkis quits

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023