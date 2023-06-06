Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Italy&#39;s Sella launches AI incubation programme

Italy's Sella launches AI incubation programme

Italian banking group Sella has launched an international incubation programme dedicated to startups focused on AI in finance.

Run by Sella's venture incubator dpixel, the programme will focus on pre-seed startups, researchers, entrepreneurial teams and university spin-offs.

Participants will get one-to-one mentoring and masterclasses, as well as the opportunity to develop selected projects within Banca Sella. The programme will also allow access to the skills and support of professionals, entrepreneurs and founders belonging to Fintech District, the open ecosystem for the Italian fintech community.

Sella is interested in participants using deep learning, machine learning, generative models and synthetic data in areas such as financial prediction, automated coding, predictive analytics, document processing, custom finance, direct lending, market research, compliance and fraud detection, and credit scoring.

The seven month programme will be split into four phases: applications; the selection of 10 participants; a "sprint period"; and a presentation day.

Last year, the group ran a similar programme focussed on the metaverse.

