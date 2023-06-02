OpenAI receives warning from Japanese privacy watchdog

The Japanese privacy watchdog, Personal Information Protection Commission, has sent a warning to OpenAI over the collection of sensitive data without individual’s permission.

In a statement, the Commission told the Microsoft-backed startup behind ChatGPT it should minimise the sensitive data it collects for machine learning and added it may take further action if it has more concerns.

This news comes after the recent G7 meeting in Japan, where an intergovernmental forum called the “Hiroshima AI process” was formed.

Many global regulators are currently raise concerns over generative AI. In its AI Act, the EU Parliament opted for tougher rules including categorising generative AI like ChatGPT as high-risk and demanding more transparency from makers of this technology. In the US, President Biden has raised concerns over rapid AI adoption.

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April to announce a plan to expand services in Japan, ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit where Kishida led the discussion on regulating AI.