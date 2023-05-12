EU Parliament in favour of tougher rules for AI Act

The European Parliament lawmakers reached agreement on a strict set of rules on AI use in the EU to rein in AI systems and ensure transparency and security.

MEPs voted in favour of the proposed AI Act on Thursday, which would ban biometric identification systems in public spaces and biometric categorisation systems, labelling them as risk-based, discriminatory, and invasive.

EuroParl co-rapporteur from Romania, Dragos Tudorache commented: “Given the profound transformative impact AI will have on our societies and economies, the AI Act is very likely the most important piece of legislation in this mandate. It’s the first piece of legislation of this kind worldwide, which means that the EU can lead the way in making AI human-centric, trustworthy and safe.”

The Act will classify high-risk AI systems and demand more transparency to certain AI models such as ChatGPT. European lawmakers aim to boost safe, sustainable, and unbiased AI by promoting regulatory sandboxes and citizens’ ability to make complaints on AI systems and know their rights.

Greens MEP Kim van Sparrentak told Reuters: "This vote is a milestone in regulating AI, and a clear signal from the Parliament that fundamental rights should be a cornerstone of that. AI should serve people, society, and the environment, not the other way around."

The next step of negotiations on the AI Act will be finalised in June 2023.

Last week, the Biden Administration also addressed AI regulation in the US in a meeting with Big Tech CEOs.