Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest compiles Celebrity Scam Super League table

NatWest compiles Celebrity Scam Super League table

Dragons Den star Peter Jones and national treasure Sir David Attenborough top the list of NatWest celebrity scam ads used by fraudsters to steal millions of pounds in cash from gullible consumers.

The table features the highest value cases in which a celebrity image has been used to lure consumers into making a bogus investment.

Over £285k was lost after a consumer responded to a promotional article featuring an interview with Peter Jones which looked like a genuine newspaper interview.

Sir David Attenborough features at number two on the list. A customer lost £275k after seeing an advertisement on Twitter. The advert featured an image of Attenborough alongside text falsely claiming he makes £125k per month from stocks and shares related to gold, natural gas and oil.

The majority of scam ads appear on social media. Facebook and Twitter feature within the top seven cases in the Scam Super League. Twitter owner Elon Musk was used in an advert which ended up costing a consumer £42,500.

Other celebrities appearing on the list include well-known business leaders and popular TV personalities, including, Piers Morgan, Jeff Bezos, Martin Lewis and Bradley Walsh. Money Savings Expert Martin Lewis dropped to fifth in the table this year but continues to be used in high value cases despite him being very vocal that he would never endorse an investment in this way.

Investment scams cost consumers £114.1m in 2022 according to UK Finance, down 17% on the previous year.

Stuart Skinner, NatWest Scam Expert says: “Criminals are using some of the UK’s most trusted and respected celebrities to steal millions of pounds. I’d urge you to be extremely cautious of celebrity investment adverts seen online. A cross industry effort is required to eradicate these ads from social media.”

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability[Upcoming Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability

Trending

Related News
Lindsay Lohan and Jake Paul charged over crypto promotions
/crypto

Lindsay Lohan and Jake Paul charged over crypto promotions

SEC charges Kim Kardashian for Instagram crypto promotion
/crypto

SEC charges Kim Kardashian for Instagram crypto promotion

Police bust celebrity SIM-Swapping gang

11 Feb 2021

Celeb crypto craze kicks off with 'Pac' tokens

03 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. JPMorgan Chase axes hundreds of tech jobs - CNBC

  2. Plastiq files for bankruptcy; agrees acquisition deal with Priority

  3. Starling founder Anne Boden relinquishes CEO role

  4. Digital euro could smoothly integrate into payments landscape - Nexi

  5. HSBC launches ESG Index

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023