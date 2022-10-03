Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SEC charges Kim Kardashian for Instagram crypto promotion

SEC charges Kim Kardashian for Instagram crypto promotion

Celebrity Kim Kardashian has been slapped with a $1.26 million charge by the Securities and Exchange Commission for touting a crypto asset security without disclosing the $250,000 pay out she got for the promotion.

The SEC’s order finds that Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid the substanital cash sum to publish a post on her Instagram account about Emax tokens, the crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax. Kardashian’s post contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase the tokens.

The settlement reached with the SEC by Kardashian includes a $260,000 payment that represents that original amount, plus interest, as well as $1 million in penalties. Kardashian has also agreed to cooperate with an "ongoing investigation" by the Commission.

SEC chair Gary Gensler immediately took to Twitter, warning investors not to make investment decisions based solely on the recommendations of a celebrity or influencer. The action is likely to lead to further punishments for other celebrities and influencers who have cashed in on the crypto asset craze.

"The federal securities laws are clear that any celebrity or other individual who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source, and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion," says Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. "Investors are entitled to know whether the publicity of a security is unbiased, and Ms. Kardashian failed to disclose this information."

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2023 - A Sibos Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2023 - A Sibos Special Edition[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2023 - A Sibos Special Edition

Trending

Trending

  1. UK banks to shut down mobile payment service Paym

  2. Barclays awards Lloyds Bank first place in CBDC Hackathon

  3. Samsung launches credit card in India

  4. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, among banks fined $1.1 billion by SEC

  5. Revolut wins FCA approval for crypto service

Research
See all reports »
SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line