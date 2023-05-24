Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
Bank of America leads $35 million round in OpenFin

Bank of America has led a $35 million Series D investment in capital markets operating system provider OpenFin, with significant participation from existing investors Pivot Investment Partners and ING Ventures

Additional investors in the round include CME Ventures, CTC Venture Capital, SC Ventures and Tribeca Early Stage Partners. They join previous investors including Bain Capital Ventures, In-Q-Tel, HSBC, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital amongst others.

OpenFin's Chromium container and workspace technology enables app distribution, workspace management and workflow automation. Used by 90% of major global banks, OpenFin deploys more than 3,500 desktop applications to more than 3,800 buy-side and sell-side firms.

Last month the firm signed a deal with the London Stock Exchange to migrate its Workspace platform to OpenFin, paving the way for interoperability with thousands of internal apps developed by banks and buy-side customers.

In Q4 last year OpenFin also expanded its footprint to the US government sector through a strategic partnership and investment from In-Q-Tel - the CIA’s investment arm - to deliver its technology to the US Intelligence and Defense Community.

Mazy Dar, CEO of OpenFin says: “OpenFin Workspace is empowering financial institutions to transform experience for their employees and their customers, replacing traditional browsers with an enterprise browser designed for work. We’re delighted to welcome Bank of America as our newest strategic investor and we’re grateful for the continued support from Pivot Investment Partners and so many other existing investors.”

