Muse names ex-NatWest exec Julie Ashmore COO

Working capital business finance provider Muse Financial has brought in former NatWest executive Julie Ashmore as COO.

A fintech veteran, Ashmore was CEO of NatWest Rapid Cash, where she led a 50-strong team developing a digital working capital product.



At Muse she will spearhead the company’s sales, operations, user experience and risk functions as it bids to reach 30,000 customers and provide £1.5 billion of SME financing in the next three years.



Ann Juliano, CEO, Muse, says: "Julie not only has exceptional experience along with institutional-level professionalism but she also has a passion for building and creating the best customer digital experience.



"As we have seen from her many successes, Julie knows how to execute and deliver a tech platform that benefits the client without jeopardising risk."