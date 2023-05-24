Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Muse names ex-NatWest exec Julie Ashmore COO

Working capital business finance provider Muse Financial has brought in former NatWest executive Julie Ashmore as COO.

A fintech veteran, Ashmore was CEO of NatWest Rapid Cash, where she led a 50-strong team developing a digital working capital product.

At Muse she will spearhead the company’s sales, operations, user experience and risk functions as it bids to reach 30,000 customers and provide £1.5 billion of SME financing in the next three years.

Ann Juliano, CEO, Muse, says: "Julie not only has exceptional experience along with institutional-level professionalism but she also has a passion for building and creating the best customer digital experience.

"As we have seen from her many successes, Julie knows how to execute and deliver a tech platform that benefits the client without jeopardising risk."

